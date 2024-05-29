AGI, GIZ launch AfNEXT grant scheme, 52 SMEs to benefit

Business News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: GNA

The German Development Cooperation, in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has launched the African SME Network for Exchange and Trade (AfNEXT).



This initiative aims to enhance the production capacity and export readiness of 52 selected small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana by providing critical equipment and technical assistance.



The program addresses challenges faced by SMEs, such as access to finance and markets, by offering financial and technical support.



AfNEXT is expected to create approximately 350 new jobs and reduce reliance on imports, bolstering Ghana's economic development and export competitiveness.