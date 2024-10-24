AGI President calls for structural reforms to boost Ghana’s economy

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Humphrey Ayim Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries, has called for urgent structural reforms to overcome challenges hindering Ghana's economic growth.



In an interview on TV3's Business Focus, he noted that high interest rates persist despite recent policy rate reductions, attributing this to deep-rooted structural issues.



Dr. Darke urged political parties to prioritize these reforms in their election manifestos, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions, especially amid IMF interventions and debt restructuring.



He acknowledged seasonal economic headwinds but stressed that effective management and targeted interventions could mitigate their impact for sustainable growth beyond the IMF program.