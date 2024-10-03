You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 03Article 1988792

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

AGI Warns Rising Costs Could Push Businesses Out of Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of AGI Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of AGI

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed concerns over the growing cost of production in Ghana, warning that these escalating expenses may push more businesses to relocate to neighboring countries. This alarm follows a recent increase in utility tariffs, which includes a 3.02% rise in electricity costs and a 1.86% hike in water tariffs, both for the third quarter of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment