Source: GNA

AGI endorses Ghana going nuclear, calls for macroeconomic stability

Seth Twum-Akwaboah Seth Twum-Akwaboah

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has endorsed Ghana's plan to add nuclear power to its energy mix by 2030.

However, AGI CEO Seth Twum-Akwaboah emphasized the need for a stable macroeconomic environment to enable industries to fully participate and benefit from the program.

He highlighted the importance of a conducive environment for industries to thrive, including access to new technology, funding, and capacity building.

The government's support in creating a stable macroeconomic environment is crucial for the success of the nuclear power project.

