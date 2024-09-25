AGI endorses nuclear power to boost energy security

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) supports nuclear energy inclusion in Ghana's energy mix, highlighting its potential to enhance energy security and reduce power costs for businesses.



During the 2024 Ghana Industrial Summit, AGI president Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke emphasized nuclear power’s role in providing stable, long-term energy for industrial growth.



While nuclear power is still in progress, stakeholders are urged to back the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) efforts to improve energy cost-effectiveness.



The government is also working on integrating nuclear energy and renewables to diversify sources, reduce reliance on hydro and thermal energy, and drive industrialization.



