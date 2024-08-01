You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 01Article 1965488

AGOA remains cornerstone of U.S. trade and investment with Sub-Saharan Africa

The 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum The 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum

Ms. Constance Hamilton, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa, reaffirmed the significance of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in the U.S.-Africa trade relationship, highlighting its positive impact over 24 years, including job creation and business opportunities.

At the 21st AGOA Forum, discussions focused on modernizing AGOA for a sustainable future, with an emphasis on regional integration and high-standard investments. With AGOA set to expire in 2025, there is a push for early reauthorization.

Ms. Joy Basu emphasized the Biden-Harris administration's support for AGOA's continuation and enhancement, particularly in the agricultural sector, to boost U.S.-Africa trade.

