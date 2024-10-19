You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 19Article 1995833

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

AMA partners DasBiogas Ltd to generate eco-friendly, cost-effective renewable energy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The plant is part of efforts to promote renewable energy The plant is part of efforts to promote renewable energy

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched a biogas plant at City Hall, capable of processing 180 tonnes of organic waste daily.

Developed by DasBiogas Ltd., the plant converts waste from the AMA's canteen into biogas for cooking and produces organic fertilizer.

Mayor Elizabeth Sackey hailed the project as pivotal in reducing waste and supporting Accra’s Climate Action Plan.

DasBiogas CEO Enock Kofi Boadu emphasized the plant’s adaptability for homes and businesses.

The plant is part of efforts to promote renewable energy, reduce landfill waste, and mitigate emissions, with further plans for expansion across Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment