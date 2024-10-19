AMA partners DasBiogas Ltd to generate eco-friendly, cost-effective renewable energy

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched a biogas plant at City Hall, capable of processing 180 tonnes of organic waste daily.



Developed by DasBiogas Ltd., the plant converts waste from the AMA's canteen into biogas for cooking and produces organic fertilizer.



Mayor Elizabeth Sackey hailed the project as pivotal in reducing waste and supporting Accra’s Climate Action Plan.



DasBiogas CEO Enock Kofi Boadu emphasized the plant’s adaptability for homes and businesses.



The plant is part of efforts to promote renewable energy, reduce landfill waste, and mitigate emissions, with further plans for expansion across Ghana.