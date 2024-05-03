Abanga Farms partners with MEDA for agricultural initiative in West Africa

Business News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Abanga Farms and Food Systems, a leading Ghanaian agribusiness entity, has entered into a partnership with the Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) to launch a groundbreaking agricultural initiative in the Mano River Countries of West Africa, including Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.



The partnership aims to create over 250,000 jobs for youth and women in the region over the next five years, with 70% of the jobs allocated to youth and 30% to young women, promoting gender inclusivity in the agricultural sector.



Dr. Thomas Abanga, CEO of Abanga Group of companies, revealed this initiative, highlighting that the initiative, named the Mano River Rice Initiative, aims to significantly reduce rice imports by 50% and tap into the untapped potential of rice production in the Mano River Basin.



The initiative is a collaborative effort involving SEND Ghana, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Mountain Lion, a non-profit organization, and Africa Rice, an agricultural research institution, with Abanga Farms and Food Systems playing a key role.



To kickstart the initiative, Abanga Farms plans to cultivate 50,000 hectares of land in Sierra Leone, aiming for a 60% increase in mechanization to streamline operations and optimize output.



As part of the preparation, representatives from Abanga Group, MEDA, and other private sector collaborators visited the Sierra Leone Agricultural Research Institute, emphasizing the importance of research and innovation in driving sustainable agricultural development.



The initiative is highly anticipated for its potential to revolutionize rice cultivation practices, empower local communities, and enhance economic resilience in the region, showcasing the transformative power of strategic partnerships and visionary leadership in agribusiness.