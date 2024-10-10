You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 10Article 1991798

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: businessinsiderafrica

Abdulelah Al busseir: The phantom billionaire

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Abdulelah Al busseir: The Phantom billionaire Abdulelah Al busseir: The Phantom billionaire

Sheikh Abdulelah Al Busseir, a multi-billionaire Arab real estate mogul and philanthropist, exemplifies modesty in a world of fame-seeking business magnates.

His wealth, built on gold and real estate investments, reflects his economic foresight and resilience during downturns. Known for his belief that “What is hidden remains invincible,” he avoids publicity, focusing instead on private philanthropy.

Despite facing challenges in global markets, his steady investment strategy continues to thrive.

Sheikh Abdulelah’s legacy is defined not just by his fortune but by his impactful, albeit discreet, charitable endeavors that benefit communities worldwide.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment