About GH¢71.371 billion cheques cleared in third quarter of 2023 – BoG reveals

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has disclosed that the volume of cheques that have been cleared in the third quarter of 2023 between September to December is 1,378,874 which is estimated at GH¢71.371 billion.



This shows that as compared to the third quarter of 2022, there has been a decrease in volume by 5.87% and an increase in value by 10.76%.



In the second quarter of 2023, an average of 22,716 cheques, valued at GH¢1.163 billion, were cleared.



The BoG report further stated that on regular days, an average of 21,887 cheques, valued at GH¢1.132 billion, were cleared during the period under review.



However, the report indicates that the total volume and value of transactions are far below that of mobile money transactions because, in September 2023, mobile money transactions recorded a value of more than GH¢1 trillion.



