Absa Bank Ghana LTD appoints substantive Managing Director

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has announced the appointment of Edward Nartey Botchway as its substantive Managing Director, effective 10 July 2024. He takes over from Adolph Kpegah, who has been the Interim Managing Director during the transition period.



Edward is an accomplished banker with over 20 years of diverse experience in business leadership, finance, strategy, operational efficiency, and performance management.





Edward joins Absa Bank Ghana LTD from Ecobank where he held various roles including Managing Director of Ecobank Liberia and Regional Consumer Head – Anglophone West Africa comprising Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Gambia. He also previously served as the Regional Chief Finance Officer for Anglophone West Africa, and for Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa, Group Manager Budgeting and Planning based in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Lome -Togo.



Edward Nartey Botchway has also held executive roles in GCB Bank PLC and Citi Savings and Loans.



In addition, he brings a wealth of board experience, having served as Board Chairperson of Ecobank Investment Managers Ltd, Ecobank Venture Capital Fund and Ecobank Leasing. He was a Board member of Ecobank Sierra Leone, Ecobank Liberia, Ecobank Ghana and Exim Guaranty Company Limited.



He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration and a Master’s in Applied Business Research from the Swiss Business School – Zurich Switzerland as well as Postgraduate degree in Contemporary Management from the Nobel International Business School (NiBS) Accra and a BA Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon.



Edward is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA – United Kingdom), a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICA) Ghana and a member of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).



Commenting on Edward’s appointment, the Board Chairperson of Absa Bank Ghana LTD, Mrs. Frances Adu-Mante stated, "We are pleased to have Edward join us and also confident that he will bring his vast experience to bear and lead the bank to achieve its strategic ambitions."



On his part, Edward Nartey Botchway said, "I am delighted to be joining the Absa family and look forward to working with the Board, colleagues, customers, and all other stakeholders to continue building on Absa’s legacy of superior customer experience and outperformance."