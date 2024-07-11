You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 11Article 1959230

Absa Bank Ghana LTD appoints substantive Managing Director

Edward Nartey Botchway

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has announced the appointment of Edward Nartey Botchway as its substantive Managing Director, effective 10 July 2024. He takes over from Adolph Kpegah, who has been the Interim Managing Director during the transition period.

Edward is an accomplished banker with over 20 years of diverse experience in business leadership, finance, strategy, operational efficiency, and performance management.


