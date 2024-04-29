Absa Bank continues to support SMEs with latest edition of SME Clinic

Business News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Absa Bank Ghana LTD. has successfully hosted another edition of its ongoing SME Clinic series, designed to bolster small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and enhance business efficiency.



The latest session, held at its Nester Square branch, Airport City, attracted over one hundred local business owners, underscoring Absa’s strong commitment to economic empowerment.



This latest edition, titled “Enhancing Business Efficiency through Digital Adoption,” highlighted practical digital tools aimed at helping SMEs keep pace with the changing digital landscape.



Adolph Kpegah, Interim Managing Director of Absa Ghana, provided insights into the bank’s broader mission, stating, “We in Absa treasure events like this for a simple reason. We are increasingly focused on building businesses and building up our clients. It is premised on the absolute belief that as a bank the only way you grow is to help your customers grow. When we say, ‘Your story matters,’ it simply means we are focusing on the humanness of the business.”



He went on to explain that the SME clinics will facilitate the sharing of ideas and expertise to improve SME businesses.



The event’s resource person, Benedict Bentil, a Senior Manager at MTN Ghana, explored the impact of digitalization on business visibility and profitability.



He covered essential digital strategies such as customer value management through Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications, online presence enhancement via Linktree, and the strategic use of referral codes and targeted advertising.



The clinic also included an interactive session where attendees engaged directly with the resource person. A lively question-and-answer segment followed, allowing for a deeper exploration of the digital tools discussed.



The SME Clinic series forms a part of Absa Bank’s broader initiative to support the SME sector. In 2023, the bank disbursed GHS 430 million to SMEs, demonstrating its dedication to this vital economic group. The series will continue throughout the year, with each session offering a comprehensive toolkit for SME business enhancement.



Feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive. Reginald Sekyi-Brown, Franchise Manager for PharmaSymbiosis Limited, praised the initiative: “It is not for nothing that a business like Absa decides to bring together stakeholders within their value chain and their customers. That shows the human-centeredness of Absa.”



As Absa Bank Ghana LTD. continues to roll out its SME Clinic series, the focus remains on empowering SMEs with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a digital economy. With plans to expand the topics and reach of these clinics, Absa Bank is dedicated to fostering a sustainable, inclusive financial landscape in Ghana.