Absa Bank launches ‘Change Your Story’ campaign, offers customers the chance to win GHS800,000

Absa Bank Ghana LTD has introduced the “Change Your Story” campaign, an innovative initiative aimed at rewarding customers for using their cards and embracing digital banking solutions. Starting from 1 July 2024, the campaign offers substantial cash prizes and aims to foster greater convenience and financial flexibility.

Participants in the “Change Your Story” campaign stand a chance to win GHS40,000

