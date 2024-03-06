Abu Jinapor seeks enhanced collaboration with Canada for extractive sector investment

Business News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has expressed readiness to strengthen ties with Canada through the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business to attract investment in the extractive sector.



Speaking at the 25th Annual African Mining Breakfast and 22nd Annual Investment in African Mining Seminar in Toronto, Canada, Jinapor emphasized the importance of collaboration between Ghana and Canada in promoting business and trade, particularly in the extractive sector.



According to the Ghana News Agency, the minister highlighted Ghana’s stable political environment, favorable mining policies, and supportive legislative framework, Jinapor encouraged potential investors to explore opportunities in Ghana's mining sector.



He underscored the significance of the extractive industry in providing essential components for manufacturing, especially amid global efforts towards green energy transition.



Jinapor also emphasized the role of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in facilitating trade and investment across the continent, particularly in the mining sector.



He urged African countries to leverage their mineral resources for sustainable development and reiterated Ghana’s commitment to policies promoting diversification, value addition, and local participation within the mining industry.



Peter Marrone, Chairman and CEO of Allied Gold Corporation, echoed the importance of creating conducive policy frameworks to attract investment in Africa’s extractive industry. He emphasized the need for African governments to remain competitive to attract investment and ensure that the continent's youthful population benefits from opportunities in the mining sector.