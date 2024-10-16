Access Bank, DBG educate shoe manufactures on ESG principles

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Shoe manufacturers and local SMEs have been educated on the importance of integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their operations.



At a capacity-building workshop organized by Access Bank and the Development Bank Ghana in Kumasi, Freda Adjoa Oforiwaa Mantey emphasized that adopting ESG practices can enhance production, profitability, and sustainability, attracting investors.



Eugenia Oduraa Addo highlighted the need for financial literacy and ESG training to close gaps in SME practices.



Kabutey Ocansey from Horseman Shoes shared their success in adopting ESG principles, which helped them secure Access Bank's initiative to provide sandals for 20,000 pupils, creating additional jobs.