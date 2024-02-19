Access Bank Ghana Plc targets affordable financing for transportation needs

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Access Bank Ghana Plc has expressed its commitment to addressing the challenge of high financing costs associated with transportation demands and mobility needs in the country.



Despite the recent reduction in the central bank's monetary policy rate to 29%, Ghana's interest rate remains over 35%, posing a significant obstacle to the cost of doing business.



During the official signing of a partnership agreement between the bank, Mac Autos & Spare Parts Ltd, and MG Ghana Limited, Kafui Bimpe, the Group Head of Business Banking at Access Bank Ghana Plc, stated that the collaboration aims to provide Ghanaians with a safer, faster, and more economical mode of transportation.



Bimpe highlighted Access Bank's commitment to going beyond banking and addressing challenges faced by the mobility sector. The partnership is not solely about automobiles but also focuses on empowering individuals, strengthening families, and catalyzing economic growth.



The ultimate goal is to make vehicle ownership more accessible to a broader spectrum of Ghanaians, contributing to progress and prosperity.



Bimpe emphasised Access Bank's intention to tackle financial constraints by offering competitive financing rates. Despite the prevailing high interest rates, the bank aims to provide significantly lower rates and secure discounts that customers might not obtain independently.



The Country Head of Mac Autos expressed optimism that the partnership would help fill existing gaps in vehicle financing. He noted that many Ghanaians desire to own a car, but financial constraints often hinder their ability to do so. The collaboration is expected to create opportunities for Ghanaians to become proud car owners by facilitating more accessible and affordable financing options.