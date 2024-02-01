Access Bank expands reach with new branch at Afienya

Business News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Growth and expansion indicate success and strength. Access Bank Ghana Plc has shown consistency in marking well both points. The bank inaugurated a new branch at the Bright International Industrial Hub in Afienya to provide convenient banking services to customers.



Access Bank has established its 54th operating location in Afienya, to enhance customer experience for over 100 medium to large-scale Chinese corporate entities operating in the region. The new branch will offer a wide range of banking services to support the growth of commercial enterprises and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within the industrial hub, while also extending these services to the broader Afienya community.



James Bruce, the Executive Director for Wholesale Banking at Access Bank Ghana, highlighted that the opening of the new branch is a clear indication of the bank's efforts to expand and provide banking services to both businesses and individuals, thereby promoting financial inclusion. He added that the Afienya community and its surroundings can now enjoy the services of a full-fledged bank, and that the bank is committed to providing a superior banking experience to its customers.



Zheng Xiangming, Chairman of the Greenhouse Group, applauded Access Bank for strategically positioning a branch in Afienya, serving the banking needs of Chinese businesses in the area. He highlighted the branch's significance in addressing the banking requirements of the local Chinese community.



Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director of Access Bank in charge of Digital and Retail Banking, shared that the Afienya branch is a premium addition to the bank's global and local expansion initiatives. Access Bank currently operates across over 700 branches and service outlets in 20 countries, with a presence in the UAE, UK, France, Hong Kong, China, and representative offices in India and Lebanon.



Jack Yan, Vice-President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, added that the Afienya branch's opening will play a vital role in promoting and enhancing trade between Ghana and China. He emphasized China's status as a leading trade partner for Ghana, with bilateral trade continually on the rise.



Wilson Wu, General Manager of Greenhouse International Group, expressed optimism about the Group's nationwide expansion plans, presenting an opportunity for Access Bank to establish its presence in various regions across the country.