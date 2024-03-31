Access Bank partners Horseman Shoes to boost local shoe manufacturing industry

Business News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Access Bank PLC has reiterated its commitment to empowering the shoemaking industry and fostering employment opportunities for artisans who are actively turning waste into wealth.



Through this commitment, the bank has partnered horseman shoes to provide some 1000 eco-friendly donations of durable sandals to 10 schools across five regions of Ghana.



This is part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility to give back to communities it operates in.



The project which is under the theme "The Sandal for a Better Tomorrow” seeks to transform communities and also to help children in deprived neighborhoods.



According to the bank, the initiative will help improve recycling methods and create employable opportunities for the youth.



“We recognise the importance of converting waste into opportunities for prosperity. Through innovative recycling methods like this initiative, we aim to mitigate environmental pollution while unlocking economic prospects for the communities we serve.”



“Promoting responsible consumption and production is paramount for building a sustainable future. Through this collaboration, Access Bank reaffirms its commitment to eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, minimizing our environmental impact and nurturing a greener future for generations to come,” he said.



Access Bank says it will also provide training and resources to empower local artisans in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, enabling them to hone their skills and compete globally, thus creating value for themselves.



The bank plans to extend the support of both financial and non-financial aid, including workshops, SME engagement sessions, access to finance, and other tailored initiatives benefiting over 500 local shoemakers.