Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

    

Source: GNA

Accra Technical University receives $160,000 grant to scale up innovative projects

Professor Alice Constance Mensah, the Principal Investigator of the Africa Health Research and Innovation Project (AHRIP), announced that the Accra Technical University (ATU) has been granted $160,000 to expand the innovative projects created by its students.

This funding will enable ATU to establish an Innovation Hub Centre to nurture and guide the creativity of its students. Prof Mensah made this announcement during the launch of phase two of the Africa Health Research and Innovation Project in Accra.

During the first phase, ATU, in partnership with the Design Thinking Ghana Hub, secured a $152,869 grant from UKaid through the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund. The main goal of the project is to bridge the gap between research and development in the health sector, addressing real-world challenges and leveraging the skills of young emerging leaders in health innovations.

