You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 07Article 1947752

Business News of Friday, 7 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

Accra hosts 2024 Supply Chain Research Summit

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

2024 Supply Chain Research Summit 2024 Supply Chain Research Summit

The Centre for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain - Africa (CARISCA) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) held a three-day summit in Accra, Ghana.

The event brought together researchers, academics, and policymakers from across Africa and globally to discuss "Africa's Supply Chain Resilience for Economic Transformation".

CARISCA aims to strengthen local capacity for improved supply chains in Ghana and Africa.

The summit aimed to integrate African supply chain research into mainstream research, strengthen African supply chain capacity, and provide a platform for young scholars to network and learn from best practices in research.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment