Addressing inequality through inclusive product design

Business News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Insurers are addressing inequality by creating inclusive products tailored to low-income individuals.



Solutions include microinsurance, usage-based insurance, parametric insurance, and mobile platforms, all designed for affordability and accessibility. Simplified language and culturally sensitive products enhance understanding and engagement.



Bundling insurance with financial services also provides comprehensive support. Fair claims practices, such as simplifying processes, ensuring transparency, timely payouts, and reducing fraud, are essential for building trust.



These innovations help insurers bridge the gap between insured and uninsured populations, promoting financial resilience and equality in low-income communities.