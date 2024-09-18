You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 18Article 1982984

Ghanaian Times

Adopt innovative payment solutions to secure future of digital commerce in Ghana – Fabrice Konan

Fabrice Konan, Visa's Country Manager Fabrice Konan, Visa's Country Manager

Visa held a workshop in Accra on improving payment systems with contactless technology.

The event, themed "Securing the Future of Payments Through Acceptance," focused on enhancing financial inclusion and digital commerce in Ghana.

Key players, including the Bank of Ghana and fintechs, discussed how contactless payments can make transactions faster, safer, and more efficient.

Visa's Country Manager, Fabrice Konan, emphasized their commitment to secure and innovative payment solutions that support both consumers and businesses.

