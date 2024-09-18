Adopt innovative payment solutions to secure future of digital commerce in Ghana – Fabrice Konan

Business News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Visa held a workshop in Accra on improving payment systems with contactless technology.



The event, themed "Securing the Future of Payments Through Acceptance," focused on enhancing financial inclusion and digital commerce in Ghana.



Key players, including the Bank of Ghana and fintechs, discussed how contactless payments can make transactions faster, safer, and more efficient.



Visa's Country Manager, Fabrice Konan, emphasized their commitment to secure and innovative payment solutions that support both consumers and businesses.