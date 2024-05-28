Advisor on mines meets LBMA reps on mining issues in Ghana

Business News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Class FM Online

On Monday, May 27, 2024, Benjamin Aryee, Mines Advisor to the Minister, met with London Bullion Market Association representatives to discuss responsible small-scale mining in Ghana.



Key topics included challenges in combating illegal mining, mining exploration rights, the Community Mining Scheme, and measures for ensuring responsible mining.



The LBMA team, having visited the Precious Minerals Marketing Company, will also visit the Minerals Commission and the Minerals Income Investment Fund to further understand Ghana's mining industry.



The discussions aim to align Ghana's mining practices with LBMA-approved legal structures.