AfCFTA secretariat partners Africa 24 news channel to shape trade narratives

Business News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: GNA

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat has signed an MOU with Africa 24 news channel to shape trade narratives on the continent.



This agreement aims to help Africans own and shape the narrative of trading through collaboration and information exchange on AfCFTA and Agenda 2063.



AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene emphasized the importance of Africans telling their own stories and urged the media to project the continent positively.



Africa 24 Media Group President Constant Nemale highlighted the motivation to spread positive narratives and mentioned plans for training programs and a dedicated channel for AfCFTA.