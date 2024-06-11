You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 11Article 1949414
AfDB Projects Ghana's Economy to Grow by 3.4% in 2024

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has predicted Ghana's economy to grow by 3.4% in 2024, an increase from 2.9% in 2023, Graphic Business reports.

This growth is expected to be driven by the industrial and service sectors, along with private consumption and investment.

The AfDB’s GDP growth projection aligns with Fitch's prediction of 3.5%, but exceeds the government's and

