AfDB, USAID sign $600 million landmark regional development agreement for the Sahel

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

The African Development Bank and USAID have signed a $600 million Regional Development Objective Agreement (RDOAG) to enhance social and economic development in the Sahel.



This partnership aims to address critical challenges such as security threats, political instability, and climate change over the next five years, focusing on governance, resilient agriculture, private sector development, water security, sanitation, and health systems.



Both institutions emphasize their commitment to unlocking the Sahel's potential and providing sustainable opportunities for its people through collaborative, high-impact projects that directly benefit local communities.



