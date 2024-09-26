Africa Airlines Set to Double Fleet Size on Travel Demand, Says Boeing

Business News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Boeing forecasts a significant surge in Africa's aviation industry, projecting that 82% of new aircraft purchases will be for expansion, not replacement.



By 2043, Africa's commercial fleet is expected to double, with over 800 new single-aisle jets needed to meet rising demand driven by a young population eager to travel.



Air traffic is projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.4%, and the freighter fleet is expected to triple, reflecting the increasing importance of air freight.



However, this growth will require 76,000 new aviation personnel, highlighting the need for workforce training and investment.



