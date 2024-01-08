Africa is the next biggest thing - Cheddar declares

Business News of Monday, 8 January 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Popular Ghanaian businessman and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako widely known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has declared that he has a big plan and vision for Africa and by that Africa will become the next big thing.



“I am that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan and I have a vision for this nation and not only this nation, I have it for Africa too. But I know Africa is the next biggest thing’, he said.



According to him, Africa stands as the least developed continent in the world. He believes he is the salvation of Africa. He also mentioned that, in his quest to save Africa from underdevelopment, he is only interested in the human resources, countries and regions in Africa and not positions and presidential status.



“Out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that. I am not interested in people’s positions, I am not interested in Presidential positions,I am interested in the regions and the humans, I am interested in the countries, I am interested in the continent,” he added.



He further mentioned that Africa has all the requisite resources and opportunities to exhibit to the rest of the world that we are capable of developing ourselves and our continent.



He made these declarations in a media briefing after the ‘convention’ event was cancelled hours before its commencement. In his address, he also declared that he is the man behind the popular mask.



“I know you are looking for the man. The man in the mask is sitting in front of you… For this very moment I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I am that man with a good purpose, with a great vision,” he said.