African Development Bank forecasts 17.1% average inflation for Ghana in 2024

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is projecting an average inflation rate of 17.1% for Ghana in 2024, according to its Africa Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook 2024 report.



This would position Ghana as the 37th country out of 44 in Africa with the highest inflation rates.



The report highlights that despite substantial rate increases in Ghana, Mozambique, and Nigeria, inflation expectations remain deeply entrenched, challenging the effectiveness of traditional monetary policy tools.



The failure of higher policy rates to reduce inflationary pressures suggests the need for more innovative instruments to address the supply factors driving the current inflation wave.



AfDB notes that inflation in Ghana is expected to remain exceptionally high, exceeding the Africa average inflation rate. The report points out that inflationary pressures persist in African countries, lagging behind improvements in the rest of the world.



Despite aggressive monetary policy tightening and receding commodity prices, high inflation remains a concern.



The report also emphasises that rising inflation is putting additional pressure on African countries' fiscal positions, as governments increase social spending to support vulnerable populations. Depreciating exchange rates are further complicating the inflation outlook, particularly in countries with flexible exchange rates.



AfDB concludes that the challenges posed by increasing inflation and weakening national currencies may reduce governments' capacity to support vulnerable citizens, potentially pushing many people into extreme poverty.