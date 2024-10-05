African Entrepreneurs Alliance Launches Ghana Entrepreneurs Week Conference

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The African Entrepreneurs Alliance (AEA) launched the Ghana Entrepreneurship Week Conference on October 5, 2024, in Accra, urging the youth to embrace entrepreneurship to reduce unemployment.



Founder Eunice Amoakoa Botchway highlighted that only 50% of Ghana's 60,000 annual graduates find jobs within three years, stressing the need for mindset shifts toward entrepreneurship.



The event, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, will take place on November 23, 2024. AEA plans to promote entrepreneurial thinking across Ghana's regions, particularly among pre-tertiary students.



Botchway praised companies like McDan Group and Kasapreko for their contributions to Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape.