African Union receives financial support from Canada

Business News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Canada has doubled its grants and provided an additional $20 million to support the African Union (AU) in pursuing its goals and fostering progress across Africa.



This was announced during the High-Level Development Policy Dialogue between Canada and the AU.



The funds will bolster existing partnerships and focus on various areas, including peace and security, education, and economic development.



The initiative aims to help achieve the AU’s Agenda 2063.



Canadian officials emphasized their commitment to supporting Africa's development, highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth in their collaborative efforts.