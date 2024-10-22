African Women in Leadership Organization unveils ‘Awake Africa’

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The African Women in Leadership Organization (AWLO) marked its 15th anniversary by launching the transformative initiative, 'Awake Africa', aimed at driving sustainable development across the continent.



The initiative empowers African women as leaders capable of driving solutions in sectors such as education, health, governance, and environmental sustainability.



The program aligns with several UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality, economic growth, and climate action.



The ‘Awake 54’ component aims to implement community-centric programs across all 54 African countries, positioning women at the forefront of Africa’s progress.