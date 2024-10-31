African countries push for $25bn replenishment of African Development Fund as Sudan tops up its pledge

Business News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Source: 3news.com

Sudan has increased its contribution to the African Development Fund from $1 million to $3 million, as announced by Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel.



This decision was made during a meeting at the World Bank and IMF annual meetings in Washington, D.C., with ministers from Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, alongside African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.



The collective aim is to raise $25 billion for the Fund's 17th replenishment scheduled for 2025.



Adesina praised Sudan for its commitment despite facing challenges, highlighting the Fund's role in financing infrastructure and energy projects across Africa.