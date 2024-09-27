African countries with the largest sports betting population

Business News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

According to a survey by Geopoll, Kenya has the largest sports betting population in Africa, with 82.81% of respondents agreeing to bet, followed by South Africa (73.94%) and Ghana (73.03%).



The African sports betting market, fueled by increased internet adoption, is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2024, with a 6.28% annual growth rate through 2028.



Football is the most popular betting sport, attracting over 76.53% of bettors.



Despite its economic contributions, concerns over youth gambling and exploitation have prompted calls for regulatory measures to ensure safer betting practices across the continent.



