African governments urged to build capacities of local people to tap oil and gas potentials

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of Uganda National Oil Company, emphasized the need for African governments to develop local capacities to create indigenous experts in oil and gas exploration.



Speaking at the Local Content Conference and Exhibition (LCCE) in Takoradi, she highlighted that while Africa’s oil and gas resources offer growth potential, translating this wealth into long-term benefits remains a challenge.



She urged industry players to prioritize local content in projects and called for policies that promote foreign investment while ensuring equitable resource benefits.



Nabbanja outlined three key objectives for local content policies: maximizing employment, enhancing technology transfer, and balancing government investments.