African multilateral finance institutions dedicate US$62bn to continent's dev't

Business News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI) has dedicated a US$62 billion fund to address trade and investment gaps across Africa.



The fund aims to tackle agriculture value chain challenges and enhance SME export capacity, boosting intra-African trade.



Launched on February 17, 2024, in collaboration with the African Union Commission, AAMFI includes key institutions like AFC, Afreximbank, and Africa Re.



The initiative seeks to leverage domestic and international resources for Africa's development, emphasizing self-reliance and sustainable growth.



The Alliance aims to reform global financial architecture and support African businesses, creating jobs and wealth for the continent.