Agric and Trade Ministries collaborate to boost agribusiness export

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), Yaw Frimpong Addo, has revealed collaborative initiatives between MoFA and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI) to empower agribusinesses and local processing firms alike, to become export-ready and competitive.



He disclosed this at the launch of the second phase of the Ghana Private Sector Competitiveness Programme (GPSCP II), a bilateral initiative between the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Ghana. The key areas of focus for the collaboration include basic infrastructure development, capacity-building, market research and regulatory framework, among others.



The Deputy Minister underscored the important role agribusinesses, mostly small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), play in the socio-economic development of the country; hence, the need to support their efforts to penetrate international markets.



He was optimistic that empowering agribusinesses to be export-ready would enhance the competitiveness of the country’s agricultural exports.



“The agricultural sector plays a key role in promoting sustainable economic growth and employment. The ministries have joined forces to leverage their expertise and resources. Through this collaboration, the two ministries seek to streamline processes and provide comprehensive support throughout the export value chain,” he said.



He acknowledged that building a strong value chain will require closer collaboration between farmers, producers, exporters and other stakeholders involved in the agricultural trade. By bringing these key players together, the ministries aim to identify and address any challenges hindering the development of a competitive export value chain, he explained.



He added that a component of phase two of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) is to enhance the skills and knowledge of farmers, producers and exporters. These capacity-building efforts aim to promote best practices and improve product quality in line with international standards and certifications.



Considering the vast market the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers, coupled with access to other markets like Europe, Asia and America, the government is convinced that building the export capacity of these businesses could be a game-changer.



Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T. Hammond, indicated that his ministry will work with stakeholders to review and update existing regulations in a bid to align them with international standards and trade agreements. This, he added, will ensure a conducive business environment for value addition and exports.



“Both ministries are committed to fostering long-term partnerships, engaging relevant stakeholders and implementing effective strategies to further strengthen the country’s industrial production and agricultural export competitiveness,” he said.



The GPSCP II aims to enhance trade and competitiveness in the cashew and oil palm value chains, addressing the challenges faced by these sectors and driving sustainable growth.