Agriculture value chains in Africa: the sleeping trilions of dollars

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Africa holds immense agricultural potential with 1,162 million hectares of land, 24% of global agricultural land. Yet, due to underinvestment, over 700 million hectares are degraded or underutilized.



Despite challenges like outdated farming methods and lack of integration between crop production and animal husbandry, opportunities abound.



African countries can capitalize on high-demand commodities like rice, vegetables, beef, and fish, which surpass even gold in global market size.



With strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and value chains, Africa can transform its agriculture, boosting economic growth, food security, and climate resilience.