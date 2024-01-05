Akufo-Addo-Bawumia inflicted pain on us through economic mismanagement – Mahama jabs

Business News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says Ghanaians experienced serious challenges in 2023 because of the reckless mismanagement of the economy by the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led administration.



He said the year 2023 was not only challenging but painful.



He made the remarks in his 2024 New Year message at his residence in Tamale.



To him, the year 2023 was nothing but a continuation of years of hardship and economic difficulties for Ghanaians.



He added that although Ghanaians thought the 2024 budget statement would have relieved them of their hardship, the government introduced more taxes.



“We have all lived painfully through the challenges the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration has inflicted on us through their reckless mismanagement of the economy, poor governance, bare-faced corruption, and profligate expenditure at the expense of socio-economic and infrastructural development. 2023 had been nothing but a continuation of the years of hardship, the high cost of living, and worsening poverty for the Ghanaian people.”



“The 2024 budget provides no hope for an improvement in our circumstances. A raft of new tax measures have been slapped on us to raise an additional GH¢11 billion from the already overburdened taxpayers. In that same budget, while they sort to squeeze the last blood from Ghanaians through increased taxes, they have increased the money allocated to the Office of the President from GH¢1.4 billion to over GH¢2 billion.”



According to him, the NDC will introduce a new budget in April 2025 if he is elected as President.



“The National Democratic Congress [NDC] has developed a comprehensive plan which will be shared with businesses, academia, civil society, and the youth to create jobs and opportunities for all our young people. It will also encourage business ownership and entrepreneurship among them.”



“In April 2025, the new NDC government shall introduce a new budget to support and build more businesses and adjust taxes that will serve as an incentive for job creation.”