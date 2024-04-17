Akufo-Addo appoints Kwasi Agyei as Acting Controller and Accountant-General

Business News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kwasi Agyei as the Acting Controller and Accountant-General (CAG) following the resignation of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.



Agyei, a highly experienced Chartered Accountant with over 20 years of public sector experience, assumed office on Monday, April 15, 2024.



Kwasi Agyei brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having previously served as the Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in charge of treasury.



He holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Accounting and Finance, an International Master of Business Administration (MBA), and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Degree in Accounting and Economics.