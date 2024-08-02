You are here: HomeBusiness2024 08 02Article 1965860

Akufo-Addo inaugurates GNPC operational headquarters In Takoradi

On August 1, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the new Operational Headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Takoradi, marking a major advancement for Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with modern technologies and designed to enhance operational efficiency, reflects the government's commitment to decentralizing development and ensuring equitable resource distribution.

The headquarters, built despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to boost local employment and economic activity.

It also underscores Ghana's broader vision of transforming GNPC into a globally competitive entity while emphasizing sustainable resource management and local content development.

