AmaliTech, Access Bank host C4K programme in T’di

Business News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

AmaliTech, in partnership with Access Bank, hosted a coding competition for students in the Coding for Kids (C4K) program in Takoradi, aimed at fostering digital skills.



Five schools participated, with Garrison Basic School emerging as the winner for creating an exemplary website.



Launched in November 2023, the C4K program promotes digital literacy among Primary and Junior High School students, nurturing creativity and technical skills.



Access Bank's initiative aligns with efforts to empower youth through technology, while AmaliTech addresses the digital skills gap.



Over 500 students have engaged in coding, learning languages like HTML and CSS through the program.