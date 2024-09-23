An independent governance needful for West African Power Pool success – Elikplim Apetorgbor

Business News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor criticizes the governance structure of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), which favors state-owned enterprises (SOEs) over private sector players, stifling competition and investment.



He highlights the need for reforms, including the establishment of an Independent System Operator (ISO) and a balanced board to promote fair competition and private sector participation.



Successful models like Europe's ENTSO-E and the U.S.'s PJM Interconnection demonstrate the benefits of independent governance.



For Ghana, WAPP offers a platform to address energy challenges, but reform is essential for it to succeed in enhancing energy security and regional integration.



