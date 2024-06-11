You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 11Article 1949144
Source: BBC

Apple brings ChatGPT to iPhones in AI overhaul

Apple boss Tim Cook pictured on-stage at WWDC 2024 Apple boss Tim Cook pictured on-stage at WWDC 2024

Apple is upgrading Siri and its operating systems with OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, aiming to catch up in the AI race.

The new "Apple Intelligence" system, announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, will enhance users' experience and offer personalized features.

While the update is seen as a positive step, some experts raise concerns about data security and Apple's reliance on ChatGPT to compensate for Siri's limitations.

The move comes after Apple faced pressure to integrate AI features, following its slip in global rankings. The test version is set to launch in autumn.

