Apple brings ChatGPT to iPhones in AI overhaul

Business News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

Apple is upgrading Siri and its operating systems with OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, aiming to catch up in the AI race.



The new "Apple Intelligence" system, announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, will enhance users' experience and offer personalized features.



While the update is seen as a positive step, some experts raise concerns about data security and Apple's reliance on ChatGPT to compensate for Siri's limitations.



The move comes after Apple faced pressure to integrate AI features, following its slip in global rankings. The test version is set to launch in autumn.