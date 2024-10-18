Apple's new iPhone sales in China jump 20% in first 3 weeks, Counterpoint says

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

Apple's new iPhones have experienced a strong launch in China, with sales rising 20% in the first three weeks compared to the 2023 model, according to Counterpoint.



The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models performed particularly well, seeing a 44% increase in combined sales.



However, overall iPhone unit sales in China declined by 2% year-on-year during this period due to weaker sales of older models and intensified competition from Huawei's Mate and Pura series, which launched on September 20 alongside Apple's devices.