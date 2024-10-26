Apple wins $250 US jury verdict in patent case over Masimo smartwatches

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is showcased as Apple holds an event at the Steve Jobs Theater on its campus

A Delaware jury found Masimo’s early smartwatch models infringed two of Apple’s design patents, awarding Apple $250 in damages. Apple’s goal was not monetary but aimed at blocking Masimo’s smartwatch sales.



However, the jury ruled Masimo’s current models did not infringe Apple’s patents, a win for Masimo.



Previously, Masimo won a U.S. International Trade Commission ruling to block Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches over blood oxygen technology, which Apple has appealed. Masimo alleges Apple stole its pulse oximetry technology, while Apple claims Masimo used litigation to clear the market for its watches.