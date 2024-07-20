Arab Bank for Development in Africa pledges support to AfCFTA pact

Business News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) has pledged financial and technical support for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



BADEA President Dr. Sidi Ould Tah announced the support would enhance cross-border trade and build capacity for value chain players. BADEA’s strategy focuses on private sector involvement, infrastructure financing, agriculture value chain development, and MSMEs support.



An upcoming MoU with the AfCFTA Secretariat will solidify this commitment. The Bank has also formed the Arab-Africa Financial Consortium to mobilize resources for Africa’s development.



Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko highlighted this cooperation as a significant alternative for Africa’s funding needs.