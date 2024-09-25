Arda Turk sues GRA over asset auction, seeks court injunction

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Arda Turk Ghana Limited has sued the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Accra High Court, seeking an injunction to prevent the auction of its assets.



The company claims the GRA rejected an agreed payment plan for duties totaling over GH¢4 million and plans to auction its assets to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



Arda Turk argues that GRA lacks the legal authority to auction the assets and accuses GAF of using influence to seize them.



The company seeks court intervention, alleging bad faith by the GRA and irreparable harm to its interests if the auction proceeds.



