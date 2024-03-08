Ashesi University wins CFA research challenge for third consecutive time

Business News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: thebftonline

Ashesi University has secured victory in the third season of the local final of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute Research Challenge, adding to their previous wins in the competition’s first and second editions.



The local final, held in Accra, featured five teams from four universities across the country, including the University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Professional Studies (UPSA), and Ashesi University. These teams conducted thorough analyses of a listed company, offering investment recommendations based on their findings.



Students participating in the challenge were assessed on their analytical, valuation, report writing, research, and presentation skills.



The victorious team, Capital Curators representing Ashesi University, received a cash prize of GH¢10,000, along with certificates of participation, souvenirs, and internship slots. They will be representing the CFA Society Ghana in the sub-regional competition later this month.



Team Valorem from the University of Ghana (UG) secured the second position, earning GH¢5,000, with each team member receiving certificates of participation, souvenirs, and internship slots. Team Cavet, also from Ashesi University, claimed the third position.



The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual global competition providing final year undergraduate students and Master of Business Administration level students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis and professional ethics.



Speaking to the B&FT after the event, Emmanuel Ogyem Boakye, Head of Syndications and Capital Markets Department for Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited and Country Coordinator for the CFA Institute research challenge, highlighted the challenge’s aim of bridging the gap between industry and academia and preparing students for the job market with relevant skill sets.



Boakye emphasized that each team worked closely with a mentor to research and prepare an equity research report on a publicly traded company. The findings were evaluated locally by panels consisting of heads of research, portfolio managers, and chief investment officers from top global firms.



Expressing gratitude to Cal Asset for their continued support, Boakye appealed for more corporate sponsorship to sustain the initiative, citing Cal Asset’s consistent backing since the competition’s inception.



He noted that the local champions would advance to sub-regional competitions, followed by regional competitions in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, culminating in the global final in Washington DC.