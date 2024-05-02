Atlantic Lithium granted approval to list shares on Ghana Stock Exchange

Business News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atlantic Lithium Limited has received approval from the Ghana Stock Exchange's Listing Committee and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list its ordinary shares on the bourse, marking a significant milestone for the company as Ghana's first near-term lithium producer to be listed on the GSE.



According to the GSE, the indicative price for the listing stands at GH₵3.34, based on the Primary Listing Market as per the company's prospectus. Black Star Brokerage Limited has been appointed as the Transaction Advisor, Sponsoring Broker, and Arranger for the listing.



Atlantic Lithium, an African-focused lithium exploration and development company, holds the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana's Central Region as its flagship project. The project, anticipated to be Ghana's first lithium mine, is projected to yield 365,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate annually, positioning it as one of the largest spodumene mines globally.



The project received a significant boost with the granting of a Mining Lease by Ghana's Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, supported by a USD 5 million investment from Ghana's mineral sovereign wealth fund (MIIF), reflecting the government's strong backing for the project.



The listing on the GSE aims to diversify Atlantic Lithium's investor base, enhance its visibility within Ghana and globally, and provide wealth creation opportunities for local stakeholders and financial institutions. The company's commitment to Ghana's long-term economic development is underscored by its listing on the GSE, enabling local stakeholders to participate in the country's critical mineral production objectives.



Notably, the listing on the GSE will not involve the issuance of new Atlantic Lithium shares and will not affect its listings on AIM or the Australian Securities Exchange.



Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, expressed pride in becoming the first lithium company to commence trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange, reaffirming the company's dedication to advancing Ghana's lithium production aspirations and delivering enduring benefits to the nation and its people. The approval marks a significant milestone in Atlantic Lithium's journey in Ghana, which began with initial exploration activities in 2016.







